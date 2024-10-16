Open Menu

MEPCO Catches Power Pilferer, Imposes Rs 5.5m Fine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2024 | 07:24 PM

MEPCO catches power pilferer, imposes Rs 5.5m fine

The Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Multan Circle Surveillance Team, in collaboration with the FIA teams, conducted an operation here on Wednesday and uncovered electricity theft at a main restaurant

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Multan Circle Surveillance Team, in collaboration with the FIA teams, conducted an operation here on Wednesday and uncovered electricity theft at a main restaurant.

According to MEPCO officials, the restaurant was illegally consuming electricity through a bogus, dead meter, resulting in substantial losses. Upon inspection, the restaurant was found to have stolen 70,000 units of electricity. The MEPCO teams imposed Rs. 5.5 million fine on the restaurant.

The FIA registered a case and electricity meter and wires involved in the theft were seized.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Electricity Company Fine Circle Federal Investigation Agency Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

World Food Day: Students urged to play role agains ..

World Food Day: Students urged to play role against food wastage

20 seconds ago
 Team confident to extend the innings: Duckett

Team confident to extend the innings: Duckett

21 seconds ago
 Sajid aims to get England out quickly on 3rd day

Sajid aims to get England out quickly on 3rd day

22 seconds ago
 Ch Shafay calls on Dr Zakir Naik

Ch Shafay calls on Dr Zakir Naik

3 minutes ago
 World Food Day: CM orders implementing one dish la ..

World Food Day: CM orders implementing one dish law strictly

3 minutes ago
 October 5 protest: ATC extends interim bail of PTI ..

October 5 protest: ATC extends interim bail of PTI leaders

3 minutes ago
PA panel on Information holds introductory meeting

PA panel on Information holds introductory meeting

1 second ago
 LCCI president meets Dr Zakir Naik

LCCI president meets Dr Zakir Naik

3 seconds ago
 New in-charge of Zakat & Ushr Department appointed

New in-charge of Zakat & Ushr Department appointed

5 seconds ago
 Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir stresses colla ..

Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir stresses collaboration with JICA on health p ..

7 seconds ago
 Commissioner imposes ban on movement of tractors w ..

Commissioner imposes ban on movement of tractors without tyres

8 seconds ago
 England struggles as Pakistan takes commanding lea ..

England struggles as Pakistan takes commanding lead on 2nd day

10 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan