MEPCO Catches Power Pilferer, Imposes Rs 5.5m Fine
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2024 | 07:24 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Multan Circle Surveillance Team, in collaboration with the FIA teams, conducted an operation here on Wednesday and uncovered electricity theft at a main restaurant.
According to MEPCO officials, the restaurant was illegally consuming electricity through a bogus, dead meter, resulting in substantial losses. Upon inspection, the restaurant was found to have stolen 70,000 units of electricity. The MEPCO teams imposed Rs. 5.5 million fine on the restaurant.
The FIA registered a case and electricity meter and wires involved in the theft were seized.
