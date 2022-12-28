MEPCO CEO holds E-Katchery for redressal of consumers' complaints

CEO of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana said smog and fog had interrupted the power supply system in the region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :CEO of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana said smog and fog had interrupted the power supply system in the region.

He expressed these views while talking to consumers during E-katchery on Facebook here on Wednesday.

He further said that the MEPCO teams were alert day and night to ensure power supply to consumers even in severely cold weather.

It is our responsibility to provide facilities to the consumers and to resolve the problems.

He ordered immediate redressal of the complaints of replacement of damaged meters in E-Katchery and directed Chief Engineer (O&M) distribution Rana Muhammad Ayub Khan to monitor the replacement of damaged and burn meters.

Rana Ayub ordered departmental action against an employee concerned over not providing wire with metre in a new connection.

More than 200 consumers submitted their complaints and applications, including supply of new connections, replacement of damaged and burn meters, upgradation of transformers, lack of voltage, installation of tube well connections, and others in E-Katchery.

MEPCO CEO issued orders to the concerned officials on the spot on all the applications.

General Manager Operations Nasir Ayaz Khan Gurmani, Regional Complaints Center Incharge Abdul Hafeez Bhatti, and Staff Officer Irfan Mahmood Siddiqui were present.