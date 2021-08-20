UrduPoint.com

MEPCO CEO To Hold Online Open Court On Aug 24

Fri 20th August 2021 | 06:50 PM

MEPCO CEO to hold online open court on Aug 24

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Engineer Ikram-ul-Haq would conduct 'Online open court' on Aug 24 (Tuesday) for quick redressal of consumer's complaints from across South Punjab.

The MEPCO CEO would listen to the complaints of consumers from nine operation circles of South Punjab at company's Headquarters from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and would also issue necessary directions to officials regarding complaints.

The consumers from Multan, Muzaffargarh, DG Khan, Rajanpur, Khanewal, Lodhran and others could contact on these numbers 061-9220313, 9220217 for complaints regarding company.

