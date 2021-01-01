Mepco circle Muzaffargarh nabs 375 power theft

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Mepco circle Muzaffargarh nabbed 375 power theft red handedly in December 2020 and fined over Rs. 4.7 Millions for stealing total of 336,823 electricity units, Additional Chief Engineer (ACE) Meher Nazar Muhammad informed Friday

First investigation reports were registered against 112 people accused of power theft, ACE added.

Nazar Muhammad said operation against the accused persons would be continued unabated without discrimination at every nook and corner of the district.

He appealed consumers hailing from the circle to extend every cooperation with them so that the 'national accused' would be taken to task.