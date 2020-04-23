UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MEPCO Circular Muzaffargarh Provides 41,940 New Power Connections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 04:00 PM

MEPCO Circular Muzaffargarh provides 41,940 new power connections

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :In a bid to ensure uninterrupted power supply across the region, MEPCO Circular Muzaffargarh had provided 41,940 new power connections from July 2019 to March 2020 with 605 transformers, SE Mehr Nazar Muhammad Thursday said.

He said power capacity of over 240 transformers already installed were also improved, a press statement Thursday said.

He said the provision of better power supply to consumers were remained their earnest priority.

About six additional transformers of 50KV and 100KV were also installed to address the voltage shortage complaints emerging in summer season across the district, he maintained.

Related Topics

Shortage Muzaffargarh March July 2019 2020 From MEPCO

Recent Stories

Govt wants to arrest Shehbaz Sharif, says Rana San ..

2 hours ago

OPPO’s Musical Week Takes Pakistan Social Media ..

2 hours ago

Reconstruction of Al-Nouri Mosque Complex in Mosul ..

3 hours ago

Drive launched to disinfect petrol stations on Ajm ..

3 hours ago

DCD announces Primary results of &#039;Life during ..

3 hours ago

PM to appear in massive telethon transmission to r ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.