MEPCO Circular Muzaffargarh provides 41,940 new power connections

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :In a bid to ensure uninterrupted power supply across the region, MEPCO Circular Muzaffargarh had provided 41,940 new power connections from July 2019 to March 2020 with 605 transformers, SE Mehr Nazar Muhammad Thursday said.

He said power capacity of over 240 transformers already installed were also improved, a press statement Thursday said.

He said the provision of better power supply to consumers were remained their earnest priority.

About six additional transformers of 50KV and 100KV were also installed to address the voltage shortage complaints emerging in summer season across the district, he maintained.