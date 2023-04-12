MEPCO completes 10 uplift projects in March

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has completed 10 projects of 11KV feeders at a cost of Rs 297.9 million in order to provide power supply to consumers with better voltages and to reduce line losses ratio under Energy Loss Reduction (EPR) projects in March.

According to Project Director Construction MEPCO Engineer Sohail Bashir, bifurcation/upgradation/rehabilitation projects of 11 kV high tension feeders have been completed during March 2023 to further reduce the line losses ratio.

Over Rs 1.6 million were spent on the maintenance work of 11KV Noorgarh feeder under Bahawalpur, Rs one million on completion of 11 KV Madni to Sananwan feeders of Muzaffargarh circle, over Rs 1.

5 million for the project of shifting the load of 11 KV tubewell 7 feeder to 11 KV Sultan colony feeder.

Similarly, Rs 1.3 million were spent on 11KV Shahkot feeder and Rs 57 million on 11 KV independent nursery feeder of Rahim Yar Khan, Rs 71 million on 11 KV Shah Kot feeder, Rs 95.3 million on 11 KV Raja Fida Hussain feeder and Rs 2.4 million on poles changing of 11 KV Qadirabad feeder.

Likewise, Rs 65.6 million on 11 KV Firdous feeder and Rs 600,000 on load shifting project of 11KV Chak Liar feeder in Vehari during the above said period.