MEPCO Completes 11 HT Projects During Current Fiscal Year

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 07:14 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have completed 11 high tension (HT) projects during the fiscal year 2021-22 to provide electricity to consumers with best voltage, provision of early new connections and system upgradation.

According to Mepco sources, these protects have been completed with funds of Rs 264.2 million.

Under the Energy Loss Reduction (ELR) program, two HT projects have been completed in Multan Circle, one in Bahawalnagar circle, two in Khanewal circle, three in Sahiwal circle, one in Muzaffargarh circle and two in Rahimyar Khan circle.

Project Director Construction Rana Muhammad Ayoob said in a statement that bifurcation of over loaded feeders and various other steps were being taken by the company for facilitation of consumers.

