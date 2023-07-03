MEPCO completes 132KV Lodhran II grid station at cost of Rs 485m

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has completed 132 KV Lodhran II grid station construction and installation project at a cost of Rs 485 million within 22 days short time period.

The power supply would be ensured to rural areas of Lodhran and low voltage supply issues would be resolved on a permanent basis.

The new grid station project was run on an experimental basis and the Federal minister for Energy (Power Division) would inaugurate the project soon.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana appreciated the project director GSC Syed Jawad Mansoor and other officials over completing the project within the minimum time period.