Mepco Completes 2877 New Projects In 2019-20

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 05:20 PM

Mepco completes 2877 new projects in 2019-20

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have completed 2877 new projects during the fiscal year 2019-20 for system upgradation, provision of electricity with best voltage and electricity supply at rural areas.

Project Director Construction Mepco Rana Muhammad Ayub said that the new projects have been completed with funds of Rs 5.35 billion.

He said that 79 projects of feeder bifurcation, 30 high tension feeders linked with system, 587 low tension projects, installation of aerial bundle cable at 110 points and 2071 projects of new villages, housing schemes, commercial buildings and shifting of electricity poles have been completed in the fiscal year 2019-20.

