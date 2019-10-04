UrduPoint.com
Mepco Completes 33 High-tension Feeder Projects

Fri 04th October 2019

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has completed 33 different projects of high tension (HT) feeders at a cost of Rs 565 million during the fiscal year 2019-20.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, in line with special directions of Chief Executive Officer Mepco Engineer Tahir Mahmood, the projects of high tension feeders had been completed to resolve issues of tripping, reduction in line losses and system upgradation.

Project Director Construction Mepco Rana Muhammad Ayub said that new feeders had been established by keeping in view increasing number of consumers.

