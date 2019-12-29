Mepco completes 42 low-tension schemes in November

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) ::Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) completed 42 low tension (LT) schemes during November 2019 to provide early new connections and upgradation of the system.

The schemes were completed with Rs 33.5 million.

Project Director Construction Rana Muhammad Ayub said that one LT scheme was completed in Multan circle, six in Bahawalnager, five in Khanewal, three in Sahiwal, two in Vehari, six in Muzaffargarh, seven in DG Khan, one in Bahawalnager and 10 low tension schemes were completed in Rahim Yar Khan circle.