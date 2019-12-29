UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mepco Completes 42 Low-tension Schemes In November

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 06:10 PM

Mepco completes 42 low-tension schemes in November

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) ::Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) completed 42 low tension (LT) schemes during November 2019 to provide early new connections and upgradation of the system.

The schemes were completed with Rs 33.5 million.

Project Director Construction Rana Muhammad Ayub said that one LT scheme was completed in Multan circle, six in Bahawalnager, five in Khanewal, three in Sahiwal, two in Vehari, six in Muzaffargarh, seven in DG Khan, one in Bahawalnager and 10 low tension schemes were completed in Rahim Yar Khan circle.

Related Topics

Multan Company Sahiwal Rahim Yar Khan Circle Khanewal Muzaffargarh Vehari November 2019 Million

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole Kazakh President on victims of ..

60 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s 2020-2022 budget cycle announced

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Ports recognised by International Innova ..

3 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlist for ‘ ..

4 hours ago

EGA completes historic first UAE industrial techno ..

5 hours ago

Local Press: UAE is a leader in giving humanitaria ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.