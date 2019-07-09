UrduPoint.com
Mepco Completes 50 LT Schemes In June

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 12:26 AM

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has completed 50 low tension (LT) schemes during June 2019 to provide new connections and upgradation of the system

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has completed 50 low tension (LT) schemes during June 2019 to provide new connections and upgradation of the system.

The schemes have been completed at a cost of over Rs 26.6 million.

Additional Chief Engineer Construction MEPCO Sardar said that as per directives of CEO Mepco Engineer Tahir Mahmood, High Tension (HT) and low tension (LT) schemes were being completed across the region on top priority to improvement of the system. He said that two LT schemes have been completed in Multan circle, one in Bahawalnager, one in Bahawalpur, 13 in DG Khan, 7 in Khanewal, 11 in Rahimyar Khan, 2 in Sahiwal, 2 in Vehari and 5 LT schemes have been completed in Muzaffargarh circle.

More Stories From Pakistan

