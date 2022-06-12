MEPCO completes 6 HT feeder projects

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has completed 6 high tension (HT) projects of 11 KV feeders at a cost of over Rs 183 million under Energy Loss Reduction (ELR) project.

Project Director Construction MEPCO, Sohail Bashir said that as per directives of CEO MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana, new 11 KV feeders were being upgraded to facilitate consumers and steps underway for bifurcation of overloaded feeders and to minimize line losses.

He said that these high tension feeder projects would help to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to consumers.