UrduPoint.com

Mepco Completes 9 ABC Projects To Minimize Losses

Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2022 | 08:56 PM

Mepco completes 9 ABC projects to minimize losses

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has completed nine projects of Air Bundle Cable (ABC) to minimize electricity theft, line losses, and incidents of electrocution across the region during the last two months

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has completed nine projects of Air Bundle Cable (ABC) to minimize electricity theft, line losses, and incidents of electrocution across the region during the last two months.

In line with special directives of Mepco Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Mehr Allah Yar Bharwana, the project construction department was ensuring all possible measures to minimize line losses and damages across the region, Mepco sources said.

The project construction department has completed nine different projects of laying down ABC with funds of Rs 12.3 million during September and October.

The projects have been completed to control incidents of electrocution, minimize line losses and prevent power theft in the Mepco region.

Related Topics

Multan Electricity Company September October All Million

Recent Stories

US Commission Urges Congress to Prepare Retaliator ..

US Commission Urges Congress to Prepare Retaliatory Trade Measures Against China

2 minutes ago
 COAS visits PMA Kakul, Baloch Regimental Centre

COAS visits PMA Kakul, Baloch Regimental Centre

2 minutes ago
 Digital South Punjab Roadshow on Nov 18

Digital South Punjab Roadshow on Nov 18

2 minutes ago
 BIEK announces result of HSSC (Pre-Engineering) pa ..

BIEK announces result of HSSC (Pre-Engineering) part II annual exams

2 minutes ago
 Sindh leads in providing public health facilities: ..

Sindh leads in providing public health facilities: Bilawal Bhutto

24 minutes ago
 22 criminals held, contraband seized

22 criminals held, contraband seized

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.