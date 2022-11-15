Mepco completes 9 ABC projects to minimize losses

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has completed nine projects of Air Bundle Cable (ABC) to minimize electricity theft, line losses, and incidents of electrocution across the region during the last two months

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has completed nine projects of Air Bundle Cable (ABC) to minimize electricity theft, line losses, and incidents of electrocution across the region during the last two months.

In line with special directives of Mepco Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Mehr Allah Yar Bharwana, the project construction department was ensuring all possible measures to minimize line losses and damages across the region, Mepco sources said.

The project construction department has completed nine different projects of laying down ABC with funds of Rs 12.3 million during September and October.

The projects have been completed to control incidents of electrocution, minimize line losses and prevent power theft in the Mepco region.