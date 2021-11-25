UrduPoint.com

Mepco Completes Eight HT Projects In 2021-22

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 11:06 PM

Mepco completes eight HT projects in 2021-22

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has completed eight high tension (HT) projects of eleven KV feeders with funds of Rs 176.8 million during the ongoing fiscal year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has completed eight high tension (HT) projects of eleven KV feeders with funds of Rs 176.8 million during the ongoing fiscal year.

Project Director Construction Mepco, Rana Muhammad Ayub said that as per directives of CEO Mepco Engineer Ikram-Ul-Haq, all possible efforts were being made for bifurcation of overloaded feeders and to minimize line losses.

He said that under the Energy Loss Reduction (ELR) project, these high tension projects have been completed in order to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to consumers.

He added that Mepco authorities striving hard to bring more facilities for consumers. He said that over loading, tripping and other issues were being resolved on top priority.

Related Topics

Multan Electricity Company All Top Million

Recent Stories

WHO Calls Meeting on Friday Over COVID Strain Foun ..

WHO Calls Meeting on Friday Over COVID Strain Found in South Africa, Botswana - ..

25 minutes ago
 Only valid demands of PPDA to be accepted: Hammad ..

Only valid demands of PPDA to be accepted: Hammad Azhar

25 minutes ago
 KP Minister congratulates new KhUJ cabinet

KP Minister congratulates new KhUJ cabinet

25 minutes ago
 Online Certificate Course on Micropropagation of Q ..

Online Certificate Course on Micropropagation of Quality Banana held

25 minutes ago
 Every govt department bound to provide information ..

Every govt department bound to provide information to media, public: Azam Khan

25 minutes ago
 Bricks kilns halted manufacturing work for using p ..

Bricks kilns halted manufacturing work for using prohibited fuel in Moro

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.