Mepco completes eight HT projects in 2021-22

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has completed eight high tension (HT) projects of eleven KV feeders with funds of Rs 176.8 million during the ongoing fiscal year.

Project Director Construction Mepco, Rana Muhammad Ayub said that as per directives of CEO Mepco Engineer Ikram-Ul-Haq, all possible efforts were being made for bifurcation of overloaded feeders and to minimize line losses.

He said that under the Energy Loss Reduction (ELR) project, these high tension projects have been completed in order to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to consumers.

He added that Mepco authorities striving hard to bring more facilities for consumers. He said that over loading, tripping and other issues were being resolved on top priority.