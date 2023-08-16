MEPCO completes new 132 KV grid station in Khanewal

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has completed construction and installation of new 132KV grid station Musa Wark Khanewal at a cost of Rs 260 million.

The power supply would be provided to Mian Channu and suburban areas and low voltage complaints would be resolved on permanent basis.

Chief Engineer (Development) PMU Muhammad Arshad Dharala and Additional Chief Engineer�Grid�System Construction (GSC) MEPCO Engineer Syed Jawad Mansoor completed the project under the supervision of CEO MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana and started power supply on experimental basis.

CEO MEPCO appreciated the project management unit team for making faulty power transformers and circuit breakers useable.