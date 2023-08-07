Open Menu

MEPCO Completes New 132 KV Grid Station Lodhran II

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2023 | 06:40 PM

MEPCO completes new 132 KV grid station Lodhran II

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has completed construction and installation of new 132KV�grid�station�Lodhran II grid station at a cost of Rs 445 million.

CEO MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana paid visit to newly built grid station and reviewed construction and civil work.

Additional Chief Engineer�Grid�System Construction (GSC) MEPCO Engineer Syed Jawad Mansoor gave briefing to CEO and said that teams from various sectors have completed Lodharan II project .

Second 132 KV grid station has been set up in Lodhran which a power transformer of 40 MVA has been installed initially at a cost of Rs 375 million while one more power transformer of 20/26 MVA will also be installed.

A 7 km long double circuit rail conductor has been laid at a cost of Rs 110 million. 6 feeders of 11 KV capacity will emerge from the newly established grid station, which will be able to supply electricity to thousands of consumers with better voltage.

Chief Executive Officer MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana gave orders to XEN Construction division Bahawalpur to immediately shift the load of 11KV Gograan, Hukm Din, Tubewell, Lal Kamal and Sutlej feeders to the new grid station to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the consumers.

Later, CEO MEPCO also planted sapling in connection with plantation drive at the grid station and directed the concerned officers to plant more saplings.

Related Topics

Multan Electricity Company Visit Bahawalpur Lodhran From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

ADMAF announces Dolce&amp;Gabbana x ADMAF Design A ..

ADMAF announces Dolce&amp;Gabbana x ADMAF Design Award 2023

24 minutes ago
 El Jadida Horse Show to commence October under ‘ ..

El Jadida Horse Show to commence October under ‘Equestrianism and Sustainable ..

54 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed approves 2023-2024 season progra ..

Mansour bin Zayed approves 2023-2024 season programme of Emirates International ..

1 hour ago
 Make A Wish Foundation-UAE accomplishes 75% of its ..

Make A Wish Foundation-UAE accomplishes 75% of its H1&#039;23 operational plan

2 hours ago
 Emirates Delivers launches services in Kuwait

Emirates Delivers launches services in Kuwait

2 hours ago
 Jafza to house Neweast&#039;s new AED500mn automot ..

Jafza to house Neweast&#039;s new AED500mn automotive parts distribution hub

2 hours ago
Inzamam appointed as Pakistan men’s team chief s ..

Inzamam appointed as Pakistan men’s team chief selector

2 hours ago
 Daikin UAE signs &#039;Climate-Responsible Compani ..

Daikin UAE signs &#039;Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge&#039; to achieve net ..

2 hours ago
 UAE chairs meeting of Regional Cooperation Mechani ..

UAE chairs meeting of Regional Cooperation Mechanism between ICAO, MENA

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host 2nd WorldSkills Asia competition ..

Abu Dhabi to host 2nd WorldSkills Asia competition in November

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan main planner of May 9 incidents: Attaul ..

Imran Khan main planner of May 9 incidents: Attaullah Tarar

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler forms UOK’s Board of Trustees

Sharjah Ruler forms UOK’s Board of Trustees

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan