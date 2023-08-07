MEPCO completes new 132 KV grid station Lodhran II

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has completed construction and installation of new 132KV�grid�station�Lodhran II grid station at a cost of Rs 445 million.

CEO MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana paid visit to newly built grid station and reviewed construction and civil work.

Additional Chief Engineer�Grid�System Construction (GSC) MEPCO Engineer Syed Jawad Mansoor gave briefing to CEO and said that teams from various sectors have completed Lodharan II project .

Second 132 KV grid station has been set up in Lodhran which a power transformer of 40 MVA has been installed initially at a cost of Rs 375 million while one more power transformer of 20/26 MVA will also be installed.

A 7 km long double circuit rail conductor has been laid at a cost of Rs 110 million. 6 feeders of 11 KV capacity will emerge from the newly established grid station, which will be able to supply electricity to thousands of consumers with better voltage.

Chief Executive Officer MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana gave orders to XEN Construction division Bahawalpur to immediately shift the load of 11KV Gograan, Hukm Din, Tubewell, Lal Kamal and Sutlej feeders to the new grid station to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the consumers.

Later, CEO MEPCO also planted sapling in connection with plantation drive at the grid station and directed the concerned officers to plant more saplings.