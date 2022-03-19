UrduPoint.com

MEPCO Completes Nine HT Feeder Projects

Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2022 | 04:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has completed nine high tension (HT) projects of 11 KV feeders at a cost Rs 340 million during the ongoing fiscal year.

Project Director Construction MEPCO, Sohail Bashir said that as per directives of CEO MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana, new 11 KV feeders were being established to facilitate consumers and steps underway for bifurcation of overloaded feeders and to minimize line losses.

He said that under the Energy Loss Reduction (ELR) project, these high tension feeder projects have been completed in order to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to consumers.

