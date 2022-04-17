MEPCO completes seven HT feeder projects

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has completed seven high tension (HT) projects of 11 KV feeders at a cost of Rs 208.5 million during the ongoing fiscal year.

Project Director Construction MEPCO, Sohail Bashir said that as per directives of CEO MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana, new 11 KV feeders were being upgraded to facilitate consumers and steps were underway for bifurcation of overloaded feeders and to minimize line losses.

He said that under the Energy Loss Reduction (ELR) project, these high tension feeder projects have been completed in order to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity to consumers.