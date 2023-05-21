MEPCO completes upgradation of 132kv Sahiwal grid station project

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has completed the upgradation project of 132KV Sahiwal third grid station at a cost of over Rs six million to provide electricity with better voltage to the consumers.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana has congratulated the Project Director GSC MEPCO Syed Jawad Mansoor Ahmad, GSO/GSC department teams for completing the project in a short time period and said that the existing grid stations were being upgraded along with establishment of new grid stations in order to provide uninterrupted power supply to consumers during summer season.

The number of power transformer installed in 132KV Sahiwal 3 grid station has increased to 3after the installation of new power transformer.