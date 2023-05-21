UrduPoint.com

MEPCO Completes Upgradation Of 132kv Sahiwal Grid Station Project

Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2023 | 03:10 PM

MEPCO completes upgradation of 132kv Sahiwal grid station project

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has completed the upgradation project of 132KV Sahiwal third grid station at a cost of over Rs six million to provide electricity with better voltage to the consumers.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana has congratulated the Project Director GSC MEPCO Syed Jawad Mansoor Ahmad, GSO/GSC department teams for completing the project in a short time period and said that the existing grid stations were being upgraded along with establishment of new grid stations in order to provide uninterrupted power supply to consumers during summer season.

The number of power transformer installed in 132KV Sahiwal 3 grid station has increased to 3after the installation of new power transformer.

Related Topics

Multan Electricity Company Sahiwal (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

Investopia Europe takes place in Milan dynamizing ..

Investopia Europe takes place in Milan dynamizing global investments in fast-gro ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Montenegro o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Montenegro on National Day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates SeaWorld ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates SeaWorld Yas Island

13 hours ago
 Leipzig stunÂ Bayern 3-1

Leipzig stunÂ Bayern 3-1

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.