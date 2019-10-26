Mepco conducts open courts to address consumers complaints

As many as 300 consumers have presented their complaints during open courts held by Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) Superintending Engineers (SEs) at nine operation circles across the region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) : As many as 300 consumers have presented their complaints during open courts held by Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) Superintending Engineers (SEs) at nine operation circles across the region.

According to spokesman Jamshaid Niazi, the open courts were conduced in various cities across the region, under the directions of the Ministry of Power and CEO Mepco Engineer Tahir Mahmood.

The SEs issued orders for addressing the complaints on-the-spot. Most of the applications were related to installment of bills, replacement of meters, restoration of electricity connections, shifting of electricity wires, poles, transformers upgradation and others.