UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mepco Conducts Open Courts To Address Consumers Complaints

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 05:30 PM

Mepco conducts open courts to address consumers complaints

As many as 300 consumers have presented their complaints during open courts held by Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) Superintending Engineers (SEs) at nine operation circles across the region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) : As many as 300 consumers have presented their complaints during open courts held by Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) Superintending Engineers (SEs) at nine operation circles across the region.

According to spokesman Jamshaid Niazi, the open courts were conduced in various cities across the region, under the directions of the Ministry of Power and CEO Mepco Engineer Tahir Mahmood.

The SEs issued orders for addressing the complaints on-the-spot. Most of the applications were related to installment of bills, replacement of meters, restoration of electricity connections, shifting of electricity wires, poles, transformers upgradation and others.

Related Topics

Multan Electricity Company

Recent Stories

IHC observes federal govt, NAB will be responsibil ..

10 minutes ago

Where are 5 million houses and 10 million jobs?

16 minutes ago

Trump hits Thai seafood industry over worker right ..

3 minutes ago

Police detain 26 at anti-government protests in Ka ..

3 minutes ago

Teen prodigy Robinson edges Shiffrin in World Cup ..

3 minutes ago

Police held drug peddler in Rawalpindi

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.