MEPCO Consumers Given Rs 1.4 Mln Relief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2025 | 04:00 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) On the directives of the Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman in Bahawalpur, consumers of MEPCO were given relief of Rs 1.4 million on head of electricity bills.

In-charge and Senior Advisor at the Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman in Bahawalpur, Dr. Zahid Malik conducted hearing into applications filed against different federal departments including Multan Electric Supply Company (MEPCO), Passport Office, Pakistan Railways, State Life Insurance, Federal Investigation Agency and others. He conducted hearing into 127 cases.

He conducted hearing into cases filed against MEPCO including 66 cases against MEPCO Khandpur Office, 28 against MEPCO Liaquatpur Office and five against MEPCO Kehror Pacca office.

The complaints were lodged against MEPCO on head of excessive billing or bogus billing. He disposed of 103 cases against MEPCO and on his directives; the consumers were provided one million rupees relief. He also disposed of other applications filed against other federal departments including Passport Office, Pakistan Railways and FIA. The applicants were provided relief during the hearing.

Meanwhile, Deputy Registrar at the Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman in Bahawalpur, Yasir Shabbir conducted hearing into cases filed against MEPCO and other departments. On his directives, the consumers of MEPCO were given away relief of Rs 400,000.

