MEPCO Consumers Provided Relief
Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2024 | 11:10 AM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman Bahawalpur Division, provided
relief to number of consumers of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO)
in over billing cases.
Commissioner, IRD, Regional Office of Federal Ombudsman in Bahawalpur
Division, Khalid Nazeer conducted hearing into 72 cases and directed the
MEPCO officials to provide relief to the applicants. The applicants were
provided relief of Rs 400,000 in electricity bills.
He also directed repairing of an electricity transformer in Rajanpur Kalan
area of Rahim Yar Khan district and restoration of supply to the area.
The MEPCO focal person told the Commissioner IRD that electricity supply
had been restored to areas including village Khokhran, Zamindar Housing
Society and village Qasimabad. He further said that responding to the complaints,
25 electricity meters of applicants had been replaced.
Meanwhile, the focal person of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL)
apprised the Commissioner IRD that following his directions, gas supply had
been restored to village Muhammad Ameen and Dastagir Colony.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024
KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Zonal Seerat Conference tomorrow12 minutes ago
-
Man killed in road mishap22 minutes ago
-
PM's Focal Person vows to leave no child behind in polio vaccination efforts32 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz to address 193-member UN General Assembly on Sep 271 hour ago
-
Two killed in motorcycle-trawler collision in Kashmore1 hour ago
-
Embassy facilitating repatriation of deceased Pakistani student's body: FO1 hour ago
-
PPP struggling for country's stability: Sardar Buland11 hours ago
-
DC orders action against PTI for violating NOC11 hours ago
-
Iraqi Ambassador calls on PRCS Chairman11 hours ago
-
Death anniversary of renowned singer Tufail Niazi observed11 hours ago
-
Hot, humid weather forecast11 hours ago
-
World peace Day observed11 hours ago