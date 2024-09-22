Open Menu

MEPCO Consumers Provided Relief

Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2024 | 11:10 AM

MEPCO consumers provided relief

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman Bahawalpur Division, provided

relief to number of consumers of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO)

in over billing cases.

Commissioner, IRD, Regional Office of Federal Ombudsman in Bahawalpur

Division, Khalid Nazeer conducted hearing into 72 cases and directed the

MEPCO officials to provide relief to the applicants. The applicants were

provided relief of Rs 400,000 in electricity bills.

He also directed repairing of an electricity transformer in Rajanpur Kalan

area of Rahim Yar Khan district and restoration of supply to the area.

The MEPCO focal person told the Commissioner IRD that electricity supply

had been restored to areas including village Khokhran, Zamindar Housing

Society and village Qasimabad. He further said that responding to the complaints,

25 electricity meters of applicants had been replaced.

Meanwhile, the focal person of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL)

apprised the Commissioner IRD that following his directions, gas supply had

been restored to village Muhammad Ameen and Dastagir Colony.

