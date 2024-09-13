MEPCO continues crackdown on electricity thieves, defaulters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Multan Electric Power Company's (MEPCO) operation against electricity thieves and defaulters is in progress across South Punjab.

In a single day, 117 individuals were caught pilfering electricity. Fresh cases have been registered against 89 culprits, and fines amounting to Rs. 7.52 million have been imposed, with Rs. 1.7 million recovered on the spot.

On September 12, 2024, in the Multan Circle alone, 16 electricity thieves were fined Rs. 1.26 million, and cases were registered against 16 individuals. In the Dera Ghazi Khan Circle, fines of Rs. 220,000 were imposed on four consumers, with four cases registered. In the Vehari Circle, 13 individuals were fined Rs. 450,000, and two FIRs were lodged. Meanwhile, in the Bahawalpur Circle, nine people were fined Rs. 590,000, with nine cases filed against them.

The Sahiwal Circle imposed fines of Rs. 2.84 million on 27 electricity thieves, registering 27 FIRs. In the Rahim Yar Khan Circle, fines of Rs. 440,000 were imposed on 13 individuals, with 13 FIRs registered. The Muzaffargarh Circle imposed fines of Rs. 320,000 on 15 people, and seven FIRs were lodged. The Bahawalnagar Circle imposed fines of Rs. 370,000 on seven consumers, with seven cases registered, and in the Khanewal Circle, Rs. 1.02 million fines were imposed on 13 electricity thieves, with four FIRs filed.

In addition to the crackdown on electricity theft, Rs. 42 million were recovered from running and dead defaulters in a single day. Operations were also carried out against defaulters of agricultural tube wells in Multan and Bahawalpur. As a result, 10 defaulters' connections were disconnected for failing to pay Rs. 2.38 million in outstanding dues.