Mepco Continues Operation Against Defaulters, Power Pilferers

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2023 | 04:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) continued its operations against defaulters and power pilferers across the region encompassing eleven south Punjab districts besides Sahiwal and Pakpattan and recovered over Rs 29.1 million from existing and old defaulters in a day, Mepco spokesman said on Wednesday.

Mepco teams caught another 88 consumers stealing electricity, the spokesman said in a statement.

Exactly 47 new cases were registered against power pilferers and four were arrested from different parts of Dera Ghazi Khan. A sum of Rs 6.171 million was imposed as a fine on violators.

Giving details, the spokesman said that 10 power pilferers were named in FIRs from different parts of Multan city including Wilayat Abad, Qasba Maral, and Mumtazabad. An agriculture tube well consumer and five domestic consumers were caught stealing electricity using an illegal direct connection.

