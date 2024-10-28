MEPCO Crackdown: 3009 Pilferers So Far Held In October
Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2024 | 12:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) achieved significant progress as so far 3,009 individuals were apprehended accused of electricity theft during the current month.
According to MEPCO spokesperson here on Monday,the teams got registered 2,741 cases against offenders and imposed fines of Rs 239 million for their involvement in illegal activities.
He said in the Multan Circle, 455 cases were registered with fines of Rs 60 million, while in the DG Khan circle,220 offenders faced fines of Rs 9.2 million and 206 FIRs registered against the MEPCO consumers.
Similarly, in Vehari Circle 283 FIRs got registered and MEPCO teams imposed fines Rs 31.8 million.In the Bahawalpur Circle, 416 individuals were fined Rs 27 million and 405 cases were registered. The Sahiwal Circle recorded fines of Rs 30.6 million for 362 offenders, along with 326 FIRs, whereas the Rahim Yar Khan Circle lodged 489 cases, leading to fines amounting RS 17.8 million.In the Muzaffargarh Circle, 290 offenders were fined 9.9 million and registered 232 FIRs against electricity theft,in the Khanewal Circle, 297 individuals faced fines Rs 35.1 million and 216 FIRs registered.
