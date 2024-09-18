Mepco cracks down on power pilferer with rangers assistance

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Jam Gul Muhammad Zahid announced the launch of an operation in DG Khan Circle targeting power pilferers.

The operation, conducted with the assistance of Rangers and police, was aimed to reduce losses by acting against electricity pilferers without discrimination.

Superintending Engineer Operations, Khurshid Ahmed, led the joint teams in raids across Shahzad Colony, Buzdar Colony, and Basti Ariend. During these operations, 53 individuals were caught pilfering electricity using direct connections. In the presence of Rangers and police, the teams removed wires and meters from the offenders.

In Multan Circle, Superintending Engineer Amjad Nawaz Bhatti directed an operation in Basti Jhok Bakha, led by SDO Ikram Sial. During inspections, multiple connections were checked, and Yaseen, son of Allah Wasaya, was found involved in power pilferage. His meter, account number 05-15138-0558414, had been reversed, with no units recorded for a full year, despite a new connection.

In Jalalpur Pirwala, under the supervision of the SDO, a team discovered a direct connection at an agricultural tube well in the name of Mir Sajjad Nazir. The connection, account number 29-15164-0086106, was involved in electricity pilferage.

In Khanewal Circle, Superintending Engineer Sajid Hussain Gondal oversaw operations targeting defaulter agricultural tube well users. In Chak 4/H, a connection under account number 29-15912-0967115, in the name of Liaqat Ali, was disconnected due to unpaid dues of Rs. 3.972 million. In Chak 2/H, Muhammad Aslam, a defaulter owing Rs. 1.525 million, also had his electricity cut off. Meters, transformers, and wires were removed from these defaulters.

In Sahiwal Circle, Superintending Engineer Operations Azmat Ali Khan ordered multiple operations against power pilferers. In Chak 129/9-L, two individuals were caught using tampered meters and direct connections for pilferage. In Chak 130/9-L, another two individuals were found involved in similar pilferage methods.

During operations in the Multan Road Subdivision, a tube well and two other users were found guilty of direct power pilferage.

In Rahim Yar Khan Circle, Superintending Engineer Rafiq Kanwal oversaw operations by the Gulshan Iqbal Subdivision team. Raids were conducted in Rehman Colony, Basti Malkan, and Basti Hashim Alvi, where five individuals were found pilfering electricity through direct connections. Wires and meters used for pilferage were confiscated. Complaints were submitted to the relevant police stations for legal action against the culprits.