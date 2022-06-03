MEPCO cuts off power supply to WASA over non payment of arrears

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Friday cut off the power supply to disposal stations and offices of WASA over non payment of pending dues/arrears.

Additional Chief Engineer MEPCO Multan circle, Chaudhary Khalid Mahmood said that WASA didn't have made payments to MEPCO in connection with electricity bills of disposal stations and offices for last many months despite assurance.

He said that all electricity connections have been disconnected by giving one week deadline.

Additional Chief Engineer said that WASA Multan has not made payments in respect of electricity bills and previous arrears / dues since 2016 due to which the volume of dues / arrears has increased tremendously.