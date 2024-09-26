Mepco Disconnects 100 Tubewells Over Non-payment
Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2024 | 03:00 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) disconnected connections of more
than 100 defaulters of agricultural tube wells in Burewala over the past two days.
According to official sources, transformers were also removed from the premises of major
defaulters.
The action is under way to recover over Rs two billion in outstanding dues from the defaulters.
According to SE MEPCO Circle Malik Waseem Akhtar, nearly Rs 4 billion is owed by agricultural tube well consumers in the Vehari Circle, including arrears, current bills, and disputed charges.
The operation has been intensified following government directives, the Mepco was disconnecting
connections of defaulters and seizing transformers.
