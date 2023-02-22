UrduPoint.com

MEPCO Disconnects All WASA Connections Over Non-payment Of Dues

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2023 | 06:00 PM

MEPCO disconnects all WASA connections over non-payment of dues

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has disconnected all power connections of WASA over non-payment of Rs 2134 million pending dues here on Wednesday.

According to Deputy Commercial Manager MEPCO Multan Circle, Irsahd Hussain Siyal, the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) had not used to pay the pending dues of over Rs 2.

13 billion during July to December 2023 despite various assurances.

He said that the connections were disconnected over non-payment of Rs 479.4 million pending dues on WASA underMEPCO Cantt division, Rs 253.3 million pending dues on WASA in Mumtazabad division, over Rs 162.7 million on WASA under MEPCO City division, Rs 411.9 million on WASA under Musa Pak division and Rs 827.1 million WASA dues were pending under MEPCO Shah Rukn-e-Alam division.

Related Topics

Multan Water Company Circle July December All Billion Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

PSL 2023 Match 11 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2023 Match 11 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Score, History, Who Will Win

3 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Indonesian Defence Mini ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Indonesian Defence Minister

20 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings opt to bowl first against ..

HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings opt to bowl first against Multan Sultans

25 minutes ago
 EDGE announces AED 70 mn contracts for V-PROTECT a ..

EDGE announces AED 70 mn contracts for V-PROTECT and SKYSHIELD Solutions

35 minutes ago
 realme Expand R&D Resources to Power its World-lea ..

Realme Expand R&D Resources to Power its World-leading Fast Charging Technology

52 minutes ago
 PTI leaders present themselves to police on first ..

PTI leaders present themselves to police on first day of 'Jail Bharo Tehreek'

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.