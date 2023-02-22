MEPCO disconnects all WASA connections over non-payment of dues

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has disconnected all power connections of WASA over non-payment of Rs 2134 million pending dues here on Wednesday.

According to Deputy Commercial Manager MEPCO Multan Circle, Irsahd Hussain Siyal, the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) had not used to pay the pending dues of over Rs 2.

13 billion during July to December 2023 despite various assurances.

He said that the connections were disconnected over non-payment of Rs 479.4 million pending dues on WASA underMEPCO Cantt division, Rs 253.3 million pending dues on WASA in Mumtazabad division, over Rs 162.7 million on WASA under MEPCO City division, Rs 411.9 million on WASA under Musa Pak division and Rs 827.1 million WASA dues were pending under MEPCO Shah Rukn-e-Alam division.