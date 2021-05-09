Mepco disconnects five tube-well connection over default

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Compnay (Mepco) has disconnected five tube-well connections over default in paying bill and removed transformers during a special operation launched by Ahmedpur Shariqia sub-division on Sunday.

In line with special directives of Additional Chief Engineer Bahawalpur Circle Abdul Kareem Jamali, the Mepco launched a special operation against defaulters of tube-well connections.

The team disconnected tube-well connections over default of bill of Rs 800,000. The team also removed transformers of the connections and took into custody.

Additional Chief Engineer Abdul Kareem said that operations would continue against defaulters without any discrimination in order to ensure 100 percent recovery of pending dues.