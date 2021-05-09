UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mepco Disconnects Five Tube-well Connection Over Default

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 06:10 PM

Mepco disconnects five tube-well connection over default

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Compnay (Mepco) has disconnected five tube-well connections over default in paying bill and removed transformers during a special operation launched by Ahmedpur Shariqia sub-division on Sunday.

In line with special directives of Additional Chief Engineer Bahawalpur Circle Abdul Kareem Jamali, the Mepco launched a special operation against defaulters of tube-well connections.

The team disconnected tube-well connections over default of bill of Rs 800,000. The team also removed transformers of the connections and took into custody.

Additional Chief Engineer Abdul Kareem said that operations would continue against defaulters without any discrimination in order to ensure 100 percent recovery of pending dues.

Related Topics

Multan Bahawalpur Circle Sunday

Recent Stories

Etihad Rail manufactures sleepers locally with glo ..

2 hours ago

Researchers at UAE University accomplish breakthro ..

4 hours ago

Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecutio ..

4 hours ago

Crescent Enterprises to double its investments in ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders housing loans for Emirati ..

4 hours ago

Tabreed reports AED85.5 million net profit in Q1&# ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.