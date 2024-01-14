MEPCO disconnects power supply to 1862 tube wells over non payment

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) The Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) on Sunday disconnected electricity connections of 1862 agriculture tube well consumers over non payment of over Rs 1.36 billion pending dues across the region.

The MEPCO's drive against defaulter tube well consumers was underway under the directions of the Prime Minister.

Teams have disconnected the connections of defaulter farmers and removed transformers also during the ongoing drive.

While 491 agriculture consumers have deposited Rs 179.9 million dues during this period.