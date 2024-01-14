Open Menu

MEPCO Disconnects Power Supply To 1862 Tube Wells Over Non Payment

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2024 | 07:00 PM

MEPCO disconnects power supply to 1862 tube wells over non payment

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) The Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) on Sunday disconnected electricity connections of 1862 agriculture tube well consumers over non payment of over Rs 1.36 billion pending dues across the region.

The MEPCO's drive against defaulter tube well consumers was underway under the directions of the Prime Minister.

Teams have disconnected the connections of defaulter farmers and removed transformers also during the ongoing drive.

While 491 agriculture consumers have deposited Rs 179.9 million dues during this period.

Related Topics

Multan Prime Minister Electricity Agriculture Company Sunday Billion Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T ..

Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T20I match

1 hour ago
 New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20 ..

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20I clash

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

10 hours ago
 ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 mid ..

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight

19 hours ago
 Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation ..

Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle

19 hours ago
DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Ar ..

DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan

19 hours ago
 CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt ..

CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery

19 hours ago
 59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate o ..

59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..

19 hours ago
 IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners ..

IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..

19 hours ago
 Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens

Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens

19 hours ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline unti ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan