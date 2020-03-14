UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MEPCO Distribution Line Losses Reduce By 0.5 Pc, Bring Over Rs 1.28 Bln As Saving

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 04:50 PM

MEPCO distribution line losses reduce by 0.5 pc, bring over Rs 1.28 bln as saving

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Distribution line losses of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) region have reduced by 0.5 per cent ensuring saving of over Rs 1.28 billion for the power distribution company in 2019-20.

According to MEPCO Spokesperson Jamshaid Niazi, As per instructions from CEO Mepco Tahir Mahmood, MEPCO consumers were being issued bills for only the units consumed and their billing information including images of units reading were also being sent to them by SMS.

He said that line losses ratio was decreasing due to efforts of MEPCO officials and staff.

He said that the distribution line losses of Mepco which were 12.3 per cent in first eight months of 2018-19 have reduced to 11.8 per cent in first eight months of 2019-20.

