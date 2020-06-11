Mepco employee electrocuted while working on electric pole

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Assistant lineman of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) electrocuted to death while working on an electric pole near Indus Tower Fatima Jinnah Hospital here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a MEPCO employee Tanvir ( 32) went to remover the electricity fault at an electric pole near at Indus Tower Fatima Jinnah Hospital when he suddenly received electric shocks and died.

Rescue 1122 team reached on the spot and lifted the body from pole with the assistance of Mepco line staff.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mepco, Engineer Tahir Mahmood told APP that there was no permission to assistant linemen to go on electricity pole without permit. He said that the lineman was present there while the assistant lineman went to remove the electricity fault.

Tahir Mahmood said that they have suspended Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Nawan Shehr, line superintendent and lineman concerned initially.

An inquiry into the incident will be conducted and strict action to be taken against the responsible, he concluded.

