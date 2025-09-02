MEPCO Employees Donate One-day Salary Worth Rs 19 Mln For Flood Victims
Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2025 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Chairman board of Directors, Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), Amir Zia on Tuesday presented a cheque worth Rs 19 million to Federal Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, and Secretary Power Division, Dr. Muhammad Fakhre Alam Irfan, as a contribution for the flood victims.
The amount was voluntarily donated by MEPCO employees, who contributed one day’s salary to the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund. The gesture reflects the solidarity and humanitarian commitment of MEPCO staff towards fellow citizens affected by natural disasters.
Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Power appreciated the generous contribution made by MEPCO employees and expressed gratitude to Chairman Amir Zia for mobilizing the workforce towards this noble cause. He stated that such initiatives by public sector organizations set a positive precedent and highlight the spirit of national unity in times of crisis.
It may be recalled that earlier, employees of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) had also contributed Rs 21 million to the same fund as part of similar relief efforts.
