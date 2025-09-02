Open Menu

Mepco Employees Donate Rs19m To Flood Relief Fund

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Mepco employees donate Rs19m to flood relief fund

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Chairman of Mepco board of Directors Engineer Amir Zia handed over a cheque

of Rs19 million to Federal Minister for Power Awais Leghari and Power Division

Secretary Dr Fakhar Alam for the flood relief fund.

The amount was contributed by the Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) employees

through deduction of one day’s salary.

Earlier, Lesco employees had also presented a cheque of Rs21 million for the same

cause.

The federal minister expressed gratitude to Chairman Amir Zia and Mepco staff for their generous

support.

Chief Executive Officer Mepco Engineer Gul Muhammad Zahid said the company was standing by

the flood-affected people in this difficult time.

Recent Stories

Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussai ..

Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussain’s rumored relationship

2 hours ago
 Indian woman finds missing husband after seven yea ..

Indian woman finds missing husband after seven years through Instagram reel

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025

6 hours ago
 UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly eart ..

UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan

15 hours ago
 UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change ..

UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality

15 hours ago
Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as res ..

Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level

15 hours ago
 Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review mon ..

Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review monsoon response

15 hours ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs to ensure timely completion o ..

15 hours ago
 Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during fl ..

Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during flood

15 hours ago
 Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency

Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency

15 hours ago
 Unity, long-term measures amid national challenges ..

Unity, long-term measures amid national challenges: Barrister Aqeel

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan