Mepco employees donate Rs19m to flood relief fund

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Chairman of Mepco board of Directors Engineer Amir Zia handed over a cheque

of Rs19 million to Federal Minister for Power Awais Leghari and Power Division

Secretary Dr Fakhar Alam for the flood relief fund.

The amount was contributed by the Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) employees

through deduction of one day’s salary.

Earlier, Lesco employees had also presented a cheque of Rs21 million for the same

cause.

The federal minister expressed gratitude to Chairman Amir Zia and Mepco staff for their generous

support.

Chief Executive Officer Mepco Engineer Gul Muhammad Zahid said the company was standing by

the flood-affected people in this difficult time.