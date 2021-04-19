UrduPoint.com
MEPCO Employees Holds Protest Against Colleague's In FIA Custody

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

MEPCO employees holds protest against colleague's in FIA custody

BUREWALA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) staffers staged sit-in protest outside offices across the district to register protest against Line Superintendent (LS) Zia Ul Haq death in FIA custody.

The protestors demanded judicial inquiry into the incident.

They staged sit-in on call of WAPDA Hydro Centric Electric Power labour Union.

Zonal Chairman Union, Shahid Bari Chochan alleged that a counterfeit FIR was registered against late LS Zia Ul Haq blaming that Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) pressurized the LS during probe which resulted in his death.

He termed the incident a stigma on Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and added that its high up did not play any role for the employee.

The zonal chairman demanded of judicial inquiry into the incident and initiating action against all those officers found involved in it.

Chochan warned of disconnection of electricity across the district if their demands were not met.

