MEPCO establishes over 100 flood relief camps across region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) In response to the ongoing flood issue, the Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) set up more than 100 flood relief camps across its operational region to assist affected consumers.

The initiative aimed to ensure timely complaint resolution, provide emergency support, and safeguard the lives and properties of citizens in flood-affected areas.

According to MEPCO officials, dedicated staff is available round the clock at these relief camps to respond to consumer grievances and ensure continuous monitoring of the situation. Power supply to flooded areas has been temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure in line with safety protocols, while uninterrupted electricity continued to be provided in 13 unaffected districts.

The flood disaster has impacted over 96,500 consumers across the MEPCO region. In view of the safety concerns, the company has shut down 139 branches of feeders where water levels have reached hazardous levels, following strict safety SOPs.

MEPCO’s technical teams, under the supervision of SDOs and XENs, are working day and night to monitor flood-hit areas and restore services where safe. Continuous surveillance is also being carried out through the MEPCO Headquarters and Circle Control rooms.

The company officials are actively coordinating with District Control Rooms and Rescue 1122.