Open Menu

MEPCO Establishes Two New Subdivisions

Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2023 | 09:06 PM

MEPCO establishes two new subdivisions

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) administration has issued notification for establishment of two new operation subdivisions in Muzaffargarh circle for timely and local level redressal of consumer's complaints

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) administration has issued notification for establishment of two new operation subdivisions in Muzaffargarh circle for timely and local level redressal of consumer's complaints.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana had approved the establishment of newsubdivisions at the nearest locations to the customers in remote areas to solve their problems in light of directions of ministry of energy (Power division).

According to the notification, Wasnday Wali and Khanpur Baga sher sub-divisions under Muzaffargarh circle have been established. The administrative control of both the sub-divisions will be with the Superintending Engineer Operations MEPCO Muzaffargarh circle. MEPCO Khangarh/Shah Jamal/Rohilanwali sub-divisions have been bifurcated to form Wasnday Wali sub-division.

Related Topics

Multan Company Circle Muzaffargarh Khanpur MEPCO

Recent Stories

Global stocks down on weak Chinese data

Global stocks down on weak Chinese data

28 seconds ago
 Independence Day celebrated at WCC

Independence Day celebrated at WCC

2 minutes ago
 DC visits collapsed house in tehsil Balambat

DC visits collapsed house in tehsil Balambat

2 minutes ago
 Murree Admin launches operation against illegal co ..

Murree Admin launches operation against illegal construction, encroachments

2 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM visits Maulana Fazl's residence to co ..

Caretaker PM visits Maulana Fazl's residence to condole over death of party work ..

2 minutes ago
 On PM Kakar's directives, PMDC reshedules MDCAT te ..

On PM Kakar's directives, PMDC reshedules MDCAT test to Sep 10

2 minutes ago
On Aug 15, Kashmiris observe Black Day to condemn ..

On Aug 15, Kashmiris observe Black Day to condemn forcible Indian occupation, de ..

2 minutes ago
 Azadi sports gala, cultural musical night enthrall ..

Azadi sports gala, cultural musical night enthralls audience

5 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs showcases inspection systems to Nawa ..

Dubai Customs showcases inspection systems to Nawah Energy Company&#039;s delega ..

12 minutes ago
 TMA Hangu unveils app for easy access to municipal ..

TMA Hangu unveils app for easy access to municipal services

5 minutes ago
 ICT Food Authority reviews arrangements for annual ..

ICT Food Authority reviews arrangements for annual 'Langar' at Bari Imam

5 minutes ago
 Senior citizens to be provided absolutely free ser ..

Senior citizens to be provided absolutely free services at their doorstep: DG LD ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan