MEPCO establishes two new subdivisions

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) administration has issued notification for establishment of two new operation subdivisions in Muzaffargarh circle for timely and local level redressal of consumer's complaints

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) administration has issued notification for establishment of two new operation subdivisions in Muzaffargarh circle for timely and local level redressal of consumer's complaints.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana had approved the establishment of newsubdivisions at the nearest locations to the customers in remote areas to solve their problems in light of directions of ministry of energy (Power division).

According to the notification, Wasnday Wali and Khanpur Baga sher sub-divisions under Muzaffargarh circle have been established. The administrative control of both the sub-divisions will be with the Superintending Engineer Operations MEPCO Muzaffargarh circle. MEPCO Khangarh/Shah Jamal/Rohilanwali sub-divisions have been bifurcated to form Wasnday Wali sub-division.