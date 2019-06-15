UrduPoint.com
MEPCO Executive Engineer Terminated

Sumaira FH 12 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 12:30 AM

MEPCO executive engineer terminated

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) ::Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Tahir Mahmood Friday terminated MEPCO Headquarters Multan Executive Engineer Hajji Sardar Khan over charges of facilitating power pilferers.

According to MEPCO sources, during investigations on different allegations against the Executive Engineer during his posting as XEN Layyah Division, the officer was found guilty and involved in power pilferage and facilitating power pilferers.

Taking action, CEO MEPCO Engineer Tahir Mahmood terminated him from service. While further legal action would be taken against the officer, MEPCO sources added.

