MEPCO faces Rs 213m loss due to rains, flood in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has faced about Rs 213 million loss due to heavy rains and flood in South Punjab.

Chief Engineer Operations and Maintenance (O&M) MEPCO Rana Muhammad Ayub said that the company installations including 11 KV electric lines also affected during recent flood.

He further said that the electricity restoration work had been completed on war footing basis as per directions of Prime Minister under the supervision of CEO MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana. However, electricity restoration work was underway at few places in riverine areas, he added.

CE (O&M) MEPCO said that the company was committed to provide uninterrupted power supply to consumers.