UrduPoint.com

MEPCO Faces Rs 213m Loss Due To Rains, Flood In South Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2022 | 01:40 PM

MEPCO faces Rs 213m loss due to rains, flood in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has faced about Rs 213 million loss due to heavy rains and flood in South Punjab.

Chief Engineer Operations and Maintenance (O&M) MEPCO Rana Muhammad Ayub said that the company installations including 11 KV electric lines also affected during recent flood.

He further said that the electricity restoration work had been completed on war footing basis as per directions of Prime Minister under the supervision of CEO MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana. However, electricity restoration work was underway at few places in riverine areas, he added.

CE (O&M) MEPCO said that the company was committed to provide uninterrupted power supply to consumers.

Related Topics

Multan Prime Minister Electricity Punjab Flood Company Million MEPCO Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th September 2022

4 hours ago
 Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian ..

Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian Conflict by Choosing Targets t ..

13 hours ago
 Golf: French Open scores

Golf: French Open scores

13 hours ago
 Russia's Lavrov Bashes EU Boss for 'Arrogance' Ove ..

Russia's Lavrov Bashes EU Boss for 'Arrogance' Over Italian Election Warning

13 hours ago
 Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Cou ..

Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Council - Lavrov

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.