MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has faced about Rs 440 million loss of electrical installations due to heavy rains and flood in South Punjab.

Superintending Engineer Operation MEPCO DG Khan Circle Mian Muhammad Hasnain Shakeel said that transformers, poles, conductors, meters and other materials had damaged due to continuous rains and floods in DG Khan, Kot Chutta, Rajanpur and Taunsa divisions.

As many as 760 distribution transformers of various capacity, 680 high tension/voltage poles/structures, 38,340 meters of HT/LT conductors, 6,500 D fuse fitting sets, 1,000 steel/wooden cross arms, 1,354 pin insulators, 5,500 single phase meters and 634 three phase meters were damaged.

He said that the 11KV feeders supplying electricity in MEPCO Rajanpur, Taunsa and DG Khan divisions were worstly affected by the flood.

Superintending Engineer further said that DG Khan and Rajanpur districts of South Punjab under MEPCO were affected most by the floods and widespread destruction. Due to the flood, the power supply has been cut off in the affected areas and reading also been badly affected, he added.