MEPCO Finalizes Arrangements To Ensure Uninterrupted Power Supply On Dec 25

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 06:41 PM

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) administration has finalized arrangements to provide uninterrupted power supply throughout the region on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam birthday and Christmas Day on December 25

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) administration has finalized arrangements to provide uninterrupted power supply throughout the region on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam birthday and Christmas Day on December 25.

On the directions of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MEPCO Engineer Ikram-ul-Haq, all the operation circles of MEPCO region have been assigned staff duties on 25th December, to address the grievances of consumers.

The uninterrupted supply of electricity from 11 KV feeders to the churches will be ensured and staff has been deputed in three shifts at customer service centers and complaint centres at sub-divisions, divisions and circle level for immediate redressal of grievances of the Christian community.

Transformer trolleys have been set up to supply power to churches from alternative sources in case of any emergency.

