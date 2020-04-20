UrduPoint.com
MEPCO For Upgradation Of Transformers Before Ramazan

Mon 20th April 2020 | 10:39 PM

MEPCO for upgradation of transformers before Ramazan

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mepco Engineer Tahir Mahmood has directed officers of all circles to upgrade transformers in order to ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers during the holy month of Ramazan.

Addressing the officers of Mepco Muzaffargarh circle during his visit here on Monday, Engineer Tahir Mahmood said that it was a top priority of Mepco to ensure power supply with best voltage to consumers.

He directed officers concerned to complete maintenance of all feeders before Ramazan and replace dead or burnt meters as soon as possible.

He said that as per directives of power division strict action would be taken against power pilferers and defaulters. He urged mepco officials to adopt precautionary measures against coronavirus.

Superintending Engineer Muzaffargarh circle Engineer Mehr Nazar Muhammad briefed CEO on performance of the circle.

General Manager Operation Engineer Muhammad Ikhlaq Qadri, Director Technical Muhammad Naeem and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

