Mepco gets Rs 150m cheque for WASA connections restoration

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan Division, Engineer Amir Khattak handed over a cheque of amount Rs 150 million to Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) for restoration of disconnected connections of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) here on Thursday.

Taking notice of the disconnection of electricity connections of WASA over default, Commissioner Engineer Amir Khattak directed officers concerned to ensure early restoration of disconnected connections of WASA in order to continue facilities for the masses. He said that the water and sanitation agency (WASA) for offering different facilities to the masses and disconnection of electricity connection would cause problems not only for the company but also for the people.

He handed over the cheque of amounting Rs 150 million to Superintending Engineer (SE) Mepco Farhan Shabir and asked him to restore connections at the earliest.

The commissioner added that the provincial government would release other arrears soon to WASA to bring more improvement in the performance of the department.

Managing Director WASA Chaudhry Danish, Director Water Supply Abdul Salam and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.