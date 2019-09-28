MEPCO GM suspends SDO over misappropriation, poor performance

MULTAN, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Authority has suspended an SDO from service by announcing departmental case.

According to MEPCO Spokesman, General Manager Technical MEPCO Engineer Abdul Aziz Niazi took action against line superintendent-Ist/acting SDO Sahiwal circle Muhammad Iqbal under Pakistan WAPDA Employees E&D 1978 and suspended him from service after allegations proved against him.

The investigation was started against the SDO over misappropriation and poor performance during his posting at Qaboola subdivision as acting SDO.