MEPCO holds open courts to address consumers' complaints

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) ::As many as 138 consumers presented their complaints during the open courts, held by MEPCO Superintending Engineers at operation circles across the region.

According to MEPCO spokesman Jamshaid Niazi, the open courts were conduced in various cities to solve consumers' problems, under the directions of the Ministry of Power and CEO MEPCO Engineer Tahir Mahmood.

Most applications were related to installment of bills, replacement of meters, restoration of electricity connections, shifting of electricity wires, poles, transformers' upgradation, etc.