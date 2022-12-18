MEPCO inks agreement with ASF to improve security

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has signed an agreement with Airport Security Foundation (ASF) to improve the security arrangements of offices and installations further.

Director Security MEPCO Col (retd) Waqar Ahmad said that the security system of MEPCO headquarters, colonies, grid stations, warehouses, regional and field stores, operational, GSO / GSC, and M&M offices has been upgraded under the directions of Chief Executive Officer Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana.

Deputy Director Security Sohail Abbas expressed these views while talking to the security staff as he was checking the security arrangements at the entrance of MEPCO headquarters.

He further said that power installations and warehouses were benefiting from modern technology to protect them. Walk-through gates have been installed at the entrances and exits of MEPCO headquarters and security staff have been linked to the wireless system, he added.

He further said cameras have also been installed at all offices for security monitoring.

He said that the active and vigilant security guards of ASF and MEPCO were performing their duties. Hand metal detectors are also being provided to the security staff for checking the incomers while vehicles are being checked with modern equipment, he added.