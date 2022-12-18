UrduPoint.com

MEPCO Inks Agreement With ASF To Improve Security

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2022 | 04:30 PM

MEPCO inks agreement with ASF to improve security

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has signed an agreement with Airport Security Foundation (ASF) to improve the security arrangements of offices and installations further.

Director Security MEPCO Col (retd) Waqar Ahmad said that the security system of MEPCO headquarters, colonies, grid stations, warehouses, regional and field stores, operational, GSO / GSC, and M&M offices has been upgraded under the directions of Chief Executive Officer Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana.

Deputy Director Security Sohail Abbas expressed these views while talking to the security staff as he was checking the security arrangements at the entrance of MEPCO headquarters.

He further said that power installations and warehouses were benefiting from modern technology to protect them. Walk-through gates have been installed at the entrances and exits of MEPCO headquarters and security staff have been linked to the wireless system, he added.

He further said cameras have also been installed at all offices for security monitoring.

He said that the active and vigilant security guards of ASF and MEPCO were performing their duties. Hand metal detectors are also being provided to the security staff for checking the incomers while vehicles are being checked with modern equipment, he added.

Related Topics

Multan Technology Company Vehicles All From Agreement MEPCO Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

7 hours ago
 Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, ..

Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, organizers: Minister

16 hours ago
 Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators se ..

Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators seethe

16 hours ago
 Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup fin ..

Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup final despite virus

16 hours ago
 Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Wat ..

Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Water Supply Restored - Mayor

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.