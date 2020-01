MEPCO installs 1,087km high-tension lines

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) ::The Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has installed 1,087 kilometre (km) high-tension (HT) lines for providing electricity to its consumers with better voltage, new connections and system up-gradation during the ongoing fiscal year 2019-20.

According to MEPCO sources, the total length of HT lines has reached 77,144km across the region. MEPCO has also installed 38-km low tension (LT) lines and their total length has reached 50,000km.

From July 2019 to December 2019, MEPCO has installed 102km HT and 8.8km LT lines in Multan circle, 41km HT and 4.8km LT lines in Dera Ghazi Khan, 184km HT lines in Vehari, 194km HT lines and 3.6km LT lines in Bahawalpur, 176km HT lines, 5.6km LT lines in Sahiwal, 105km HT lines, 8.7km LT lines in Rahim Yar Khan, 56km HT lines, 6km LT lines in Muzaffargarh, 126km HT lines and 5.2km LT lines in Bahawalnagar while 100km HT lines were installed in Khanewal circle, MEPCO sources added.