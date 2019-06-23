UrduPoint.com
Mepco Installs 1978 Km HT, 1421 Km LT Lines During 2018-19

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 04:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) ::Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) installed 1978 km high tension (HT) lines and 1421 km Low Tension (LT) lines during the current fiscal year 2018-19.

According to mepco sources, it is top priority of mepco to provide early new connections and electricity with best voltage to the consumers. The administration installed 1978 km high tension lines for upgradation of the system and to provide electricity with best voltage to consumers. The total length of the HT line reached to 75853 km in the region. The Mepco administration had also installed 1421 km low tension (LT) line during the same period and the total length of LT lines reached to 49981 km across region.

From July 2018 to May 2019, the HT line including 137 km HT and 41 km LT lines installed at Multan circle, 163 Km HT and 76 km LT line in DG Khan circle, 268 km HT and 14 km LT lines in Vehari, 336 km HT and 38 km LT lines in Bahawalpur, 475 km HT and 11 km LT lines in Sahiwal, 89 km HT and seven km LT lines in Rahim Yar Khan, 137 km HT and one km LT lines in Muzaffargarh, 168 km HT and 43 km LT lines in Bahawalnager while 201 km HT lines and 1185 km LT lines have been installed in Khanewal circle, Mepco sources added.

